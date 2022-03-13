Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches Market Cap of $78.58 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00023473 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $78.58 million and $682,808.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,923,343 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

