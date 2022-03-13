Hyperion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $71.31 million and $6.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00105186 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

