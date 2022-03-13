Hyve Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Hyve has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $353,176.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.