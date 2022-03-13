I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,040.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,040.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00247426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.34 or 0.01421292 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,456,033 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.