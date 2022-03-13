IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Raised by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 207,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 637,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.