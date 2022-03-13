IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 637,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

