Idena Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,402.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $148,402.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00229930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00180312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,812,834 coins and its circulating supply is 58,446,722 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

