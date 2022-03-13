Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 421,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.