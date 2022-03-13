Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $9,331.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.38 or 0.06521982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.00 or 1.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041405 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,963,228 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

