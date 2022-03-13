iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $134.54 million and $4.90 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00105010 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

