IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFAN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253,215. IFAN Financial has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About IFAN Financial (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IFAN Financial (IFAN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.