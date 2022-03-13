IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253,215. IFAN Financial has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About IFAN Financial (Get Rating)

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

