IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $398.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.