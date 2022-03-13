IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.