IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,279 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 98.73.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a 52-week low of 37.50 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

