IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

NYSE:BILL opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.66. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

