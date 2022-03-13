IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

DELL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

