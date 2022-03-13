IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 675 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.06 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

