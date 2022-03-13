Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316.84 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $316.84 million and $14.93 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $492.82 or 0.01270007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.60 or 0.06554939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.72 or 0.99714991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041448 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,912 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.