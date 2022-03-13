ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 430,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

