Impossible Finance (IF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,989.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $13,989.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

