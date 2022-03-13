Indexed Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $925,740.96 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $925,740.96 and approximately $323.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06639156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.28 or 0.99932324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.