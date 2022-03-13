IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.50% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,001,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,841,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.