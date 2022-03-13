Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 685 ($8.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.32) to GBX 665 ($8.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LON INF opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.19) on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.99. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($64,072.33).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

