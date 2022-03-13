Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 685 ($8.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.19) on Friday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.02) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 539.99.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($64,072.33).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

