Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

