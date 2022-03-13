Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 10.06% of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period.

Get Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JOYY opened at $24.91 on Friday. Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $36.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.