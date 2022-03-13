Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Innospec worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Innospec by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.