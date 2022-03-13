Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,000,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

