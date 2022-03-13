Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

