Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 5,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Inpex has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

