Insights Network Market Cap Tops $6.83 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $6,915.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00105010 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,166,135 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.