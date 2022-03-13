Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

