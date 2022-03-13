Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 73.1% in February

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 13th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMTE opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

