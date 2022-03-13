International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IMAQU remained flat at $$10.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,090,000.

