Internet Computer Market Capitalization Hits $3.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $83.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $16.10 or 0.00041777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.82 or 0.06566451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.52 or 1.00064568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,118,851 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

