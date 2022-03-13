Internet Computer Price Tops $15.69 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $102.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045417 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,134,198 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

