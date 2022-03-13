Internet of People Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

