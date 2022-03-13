InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPVI stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.