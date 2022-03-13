Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.51. 184,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,266. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.37) to €3.15 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

