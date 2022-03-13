InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

