InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 692 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.