InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

