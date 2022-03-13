InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,797 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

