InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,880 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,880 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

