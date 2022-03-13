InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $212.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

