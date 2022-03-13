InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,801 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.