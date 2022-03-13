InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

