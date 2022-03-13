Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $20,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.32. 2,303,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.24. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.