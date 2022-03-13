Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BSCU opened at $17.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.
