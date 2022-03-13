Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $75.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

